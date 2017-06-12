Rhode Island's All Students Count Act

In a big win for the Southeast Asian communities of Rhode Island, the General Assembly made history this month by voting to pass the " All Students Count Act ," introduced by Representative Grace Diaz and Senator Jeanine Calkin. The bill is designed to uncover education disparities among Asian and Pacific Islander students.

