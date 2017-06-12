Rhode Islanders Reminded to Take Precautions Around Live Poultry;...
The Rhode Island Department of Health is investigating a cluster of five cases of human illness due to Salmonella Braenderup linked to exposure to backyard chicks. Rhode Islanders are reminded to practice good hygiene around live poultry to protect against the spread of disease.
