Rhode Island Senate panel rejects imm...

Rhode Island Senate panel rejects immigrant driver licenses

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

A Rhode Island Senate panel has rejected a proposal to grant driver's licenses to immigrants who are in the country illegally. The Senate Judiciary Committee voted 6-4 Thursday to reject the bill after a lengthy hearing and years of debate in the Democratic-controlled Legislature.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rhode Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
sarah beth zink Jun 9 Bob 8
St. Patrick's Day Party Apr '17 Blah 3
Cory Freeman physical therapist AIDS and steroi... Apr '17 Wondering 1
News Here's why lawmakers in 17 states are working t... Feb '17 noobieR 1
News Politics | Nardolillo Questions Raimondo's Free... Jan '17 Fred Vanley 1
News Democrats think Trump won on economic issues - ... Dec '16 The Real Donald T... 2
Horror hills (Nov '16) Nov '16 Someone 1
See all Rhode Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rhode Island Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,068 • Total comments across all topics: 281,792,295

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC