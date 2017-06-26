Rhode Island lawmakers enter busy fin...

Rhode Island lawmakers enter busy final week

Proposals to guarantee paid sick leave, disarm domestic abusers and ban the use of hand-held phones while driving are among dozens of bills being considered by the Rhode Island General Assembly as it enters what is expected to be its final week. The state Senate is scheduled to vote on a $9.2 billion budget plan for the upcoming fiscal year, which begins Saturday.

Chicago, IL

