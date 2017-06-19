Rhode Island Considering Legislation ...

Rhode Island Considering Legislation to Streamline Process of Developing Renewable Energy Projects

The Rhode Island General Assembly is considering several bills designed to streamline the local permitting process statewide and make it easier and cheaper for developers of renewable energy projects to do business in the state. This legislation would support the governor's stated goal of increasing the use of solar and other renewable energy in the state, and conveys an overall message that Rhode Island's legislature is interested in streamlining the process of building renewable energy projects.

