Regulate Rhode Island and Legislative Allies Propose 'Incremental Legalization' as Compromise
Sen. Joshua Miller, Rep. Scott Slater, and Regulate Rhode Island announce a proposal to legalize possession of small amounts of marijuana on July 1, 2018 and establish an advisory board to provide recommendations to the General Assembly on regulating sales and cultivation PROVIDENCE, R.I. - June 8, 2017 Regulate Rhode Island and allied legislators are announcing a new proposal they call "incremental legalization."
