Proposal to shield climate research n...

Proposal to shield climate research now on governor's desk

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

Gov. Gina Raimondo could now decide whether to shield Rhode Island climate scientists and other university researchers from public records requests. Both chambers of the state General Assembly have approved bills that would exempt researchers at state institutions from having to disclose preliminary drafts, notes and working papers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rhode Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Health | Weiss: AARP Scorecard - Taking a Close... Jun 21 vburke 1
sarah beth zink (Dec '16) Jun 9 Bob 8
St. Patrick's Day Party Apr '17 Blah 3
Cory Freeman physical therapist AIDS and steroi... Apr '17 Wondering 1
News Here's why lawmakers in 17 states are working t... Feb '17 noobieR 1
News Politics | Nardolillo Questions Raimondo's Free... Jan '17 Fred Vanley 1
News Democrats think Trump won on economic issues - ... (Dec '16) Dec '16 The Real Donald T... 2
See all Rhode Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rhode Island Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,334 • Total comments across all topics: 282,019,962

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC