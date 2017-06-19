Politics | Where is Regunberg on RI P...

Politics | Where is Regunberg on RI Progressive Democrats' Opposition to Budget?

Despite emails, texts, messages, and phone calls to State Representative Aaron Regunberg by GoLocalProv to find out the East Side Representative's view on the Rhode Island Progressive Democrats of America blistering opposition to the House Finance budget approved last week, he has refused comment. Regunberg, who was endorsed by RIPDA during the 2016 election cycle , was non-responsive on RIPDA blasting the House Finance budget that was released after 10 p.m. last Thursday - and voted on after midnight.

Chicago, IL

