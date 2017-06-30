Politics | General Assembly Votes to ...

Politics | General Assembly Votes to Study Line-Item Veto, Runoff Elections for Governor

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Go Local

The General Assembly gave its approval to a joint resolution to form a joint legislative commission to study effects of giving the governor line-item veto power and the ramifications of runoff elections for the governor in situations when no candidate receives a majority. "There's no one-size-fits all approach to enacting these types of changes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rhode Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Health | Weiss: AARP Scorecard - Taking a Close... Jun 21 vburke 1
sarah beth zink (Dec '16) Jun 9 Bob 8
St. Patrick's Day Party Apr '17 Blah 3
Cory Freeman physical therapist AIDS and steroi... Apr '17 Wondering 1
News Here's why lawmakers in 17 states are working t... Feb '17 noobieR 1
News Politics | Nardolillo Questions Raimondo's Free... Jan '17 Fred Vanley 1
News Democrats think Trump won on economic issues - ... (Dec '16) Dec '16 The Real Donald T... 2
See all Rhode Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rhode Island Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,510 • Total comments across all topics: 282,150,381

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC