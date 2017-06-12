Politics | Democratic Party Attacks Former Democratic Governor Chafee
Democratic party spokesperson and former party chair Bill Lynch released the following statement today in response to Lincoln Chafee's "recent selective memory lapses during his walk down memory lane." "With his odd appearances on various media outlets in recent weeks, including Russia Today, Lincoln Chafee seems strangely desperate to revise his own failed legacy as a one-term Governor.
