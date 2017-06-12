Politics | 7 Rhode Islanders File to ...

Politics | 7 Rhode Islanders File to Run for Senate District 13 in Newport and Jamestown

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 10 Read more: Go Local

Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea announced that 7 Rhode Islanders have filed to run for Senate District 13, the seat vacated by Teresa Paiva Weed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rhode Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
sarah beth zink Jun 9 Bob 8
St. Patrick's Day Party Apr '17 Blah 3
Cory Freeman physical therapist AIDS and steroi... Apr '17 Wondering 1
News Here's why lawmakers in 17 states are working t... Feb '17 noobieR 1
News Politics | Nardolillo Questions Raimondo's Free... Jan '17 Fred Vanley 1
News Democrats think Trump won on economic issues - ... Dec '16 The Real Donald T... 2
Horror hills (Nov '16) Nov '16 Someone 1
See all Rhode Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rhode Island Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,324 • Total comments across all topics: 281,772,863

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC