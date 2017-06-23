Police say they found gator during se...

Police say they found gator during search of Rhode Island smoke shop

Police in Rhode Island say they discovered an alligator in a makeshift tank during a raid of a smoke shop. Richmond Police charged Edward Hauser, 43, for possessing the roughly 4-foot-long alligator named Gucci, during a search of his Pass the Glass smoke shop in South Kingstown, ABC 6 reported .

