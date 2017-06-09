Plan to Cut Car Taxes Moves Forward, ...

Plan to Cut Car Taxes Moves Forward, but Doubts Remain

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: US News & World Report

A proposal to eliminate Rhode Island's car taxes is moving quickly through the General Assembly, but it remains unclear how legislators will find $221 million needed to pay for the 6-year phaseout. State senators raised concerns about the cost Thursday night during a hearing in the Senate Finance Committee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rhode Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
sarah beth zink 7 hr Bob 8
St. Patrick's Day Party Apr '17 Blah 3
Cory Freeman physical therapist AIDS and steroi... Apr '17 Wondering 1
News Here's why lawmakers in 17 states are working t... Feb '17 noobieR 1
News Politics | Nardolillo Questions Raimondo's Free... Jan '17 Fred Vanley 1
News Democrats think Trump won on economic issues - ... Dec '16 The Real Donald T... 2
Horror hills (Nov '16) Nov '16 Someone 1
See all Rhode Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rhode Island Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. Notre Dame
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,672 • Total comments across all topics: 281,637,651

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC