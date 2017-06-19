News | Save the Bay Criticizes Raimondo and Mattiello for Budget Cuts to Environment
Save the Bay is strongly criticizing this year's budget and laying clear aim at Governor Gina Raimondo and Speaker of the House Nick Mattiello for the cuts. Save the Bay is the State's largest environmental advocacy organization in Rhode Island.
