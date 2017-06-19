News | RI Ranked 32nd in U.S. for Meeting Long-Term Care Needs, AARP Says More Needs to be Done

News | RI Ranked 32nd in U.S. for Mee...

RI Ranked 32nd in U.S. for Meeting Long-Term Care Needs, AARP Says More Needs to be Done

Friday Jun 16

Rhode Island ranks 32nd in the country for meeting the long-term care needs of older residents and people with disabilities. This is according to a new state-by-state Scorecard from AARP with the support of the nation's leading long-term care organizations, The Commonwealth Fund, and The SCAN Foundation.

