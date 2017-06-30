News | Ri DMV Extends license, Credential Expiration Dates Due to New Computer System Launch

The Rhode Island Division of Motor Vehicles announced that they have extended the validity periods for Rhode Island motor-vehicle credentials with July 2017 expiration dates to September 30. "I want to thank the General Assembly, and Governor Raimondo, for enacting legislation that will give me, and future Division administrators, the authority to accommodate Rhode Islanders whenever DMV operations could be affected by major events such as natural disasters, emergencies or other circumstances, such as the computer system upgrade. The Division's computer system launch is an infrastructure project with significant implications for the state," said DMV Administrator Walter R. "Bud" Craddock.

