News | Rhode Islanders React to Dr. Tad Being Forced to Surrender of Medical License
The Rhode Island Department of Health recently issued a "voluntary surrender of license" for Dr. Tadeusz Sztykowski -- more popularly known as "Dr. Tad" on his radio show on WPRO and television appearances on The Rhode Show on WPRI. READ THE CONSENT DECREE BELOW "There is a god! He caused me years of pain and anguish in the name of making money all the time telling me that he would solve all my problems.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
Add your comments below
Rhode Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Health | Weiss: AARP Scorecard - Taking a Close...
|Jun 21
|vburke
|1
|sarah beth zink (Dec '16)
|Jun 9
|Bob
|8
|St. Patrick's Day Party
|Apr '17
|Blah
|3
|Cory Freeman physical therapist AIDS and steroi...
|Apr '17
|Wondering
|1
|Here's why lawmakers in 17 states are working t...
|Feb '17
|noobieR
|1
|Politics | Nardolillo Questions Raimondo's Free...
|Jan '17
|Fred Vanley
|1
|Democrats think Trump won on economic issues - ... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|The Real Donald T...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Rhode Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC