News | Rhode Islanders React to Dr. Tad Being Forced to Surrender of Medical License

The Rhode Island Department of Health recently issued a "voluntary surrender of license" for Dr. Tadeusz Sztykowski -- more popularly known as "Dr. Tad" on his radio show on WPRO and television appearances on The Rhode Show on WPRI. READ THE CONSENT DECREE BELOW "There is a god! He caused me years of pain and anguish in the name of making money all the time telling me that he would solve all my problems.

