News | Rep. Morgan, Republican Caucus Renews Call to Repeal Tolls
This comes after the caucus produced data showing that the RhodeWorks toll law will "likely lose money once it is operational." There is growing concerns that Rhode Island Department of Transportation estimated costs to implement the system were underestimated and a growing chorus that revenues are over-estimated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
Add your comments below
Rhode Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sarah beth zink
|7 hr
|Bob
|8
|St. Patrick's Day Party
|Apr '17
|Blah
|3
|Cory Freeman physical therapist AIDS and steroi...
|Apr '17
|Wondering
|1
|Here's why lawmakers in 17 states are working t...
|Feb '17
|noobieR
|1
|Politics | Nardolillo Questions Raimondo's Free...
|Jan '17
|Fred Vanley
|1
|Democrats think Trump won on economic issues - ...
|Dec '16
|The Real Donald T...
|2
|Horror hills (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rhode Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC