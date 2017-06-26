News | House Approves Controversial R...

News | House Approves Controversial RI Budget Despite Progressives,...

Friday Jun 23

Democrats in the House voted 64 to the GOP's 11 on Thursday night to approve a $9.2 billion 2018 Rhode Island state budget. The budget begins the process of eliminating the $134 million deficit and starts the first year of a six-year phase-out of the car tax, but sparked opposition from Progressive Democrats, environmental groups, taxpayer organizations, and of course, Republicans.

