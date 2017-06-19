New opioid addiction treatment center...

New opioid addiction treatment center opens in Rhode Island

The Lifespan Recovery Center opening Monday will provide medication-assisted treatment coordinated with the patient's primary care doctor. The program includes peer recovery coaching and psychotherapy and case management services.

