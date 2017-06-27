More
SCITUATE, R.I. Rhode Island State Police have arrested 13 people for operating under the influence of drugs or alcohol this past weekend. The boater, Robert John Kinne, 32, of Connecticut, was arrested Friday at approximately 11:05 p.m. when his boat was stopped on Great Salt Pond on Block Island.
