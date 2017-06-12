Live Videos | "Still A Lot of Work To Do" Says RI Pride Board President of PrideFest

June is Pride Month in Rhode Island -- and Davide Gnoato, Rhode Island Pride's interim board president, to GoLocal's Molly O'Brien that this year, they want to bring the focus back "to the fact we still have a lot of work to do." The theme for RI Pride 2017 is "When We R.I.S.E." - an acronym for "Rhode Islanders Standing for Equality."

