Live Videos | Sasse Say Rhode Islanders Are the "Losers" in this Year's RI Budget

Gary Sasse, former head of RIPEC and Director of Administration for Rhode Island, took legislative leaders and Governor Gina Raimondo for fiscal year 2018 state budget. Sasse says Rhode Islanders are the losers.He says the budget is lttered with one-time gimmicks and a "kick the can" approach to budgeting.

