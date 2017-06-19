Live Videos | Sasse Calls on General Assembly to Audit RI Commerce Corp
Gary Sasse "The Money Man" says that RI Commerce Corporation should receive tighter legislative oversight by the Rhode Island General Assembly and called on Speaker Nick Mattiello to review the quasi-public agency. Sasse made the call during his weekly appearance on Business Monday on GoLocal LIVE.
