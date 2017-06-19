Live Videos | "I Did Not Expect This From AAA" -...
Rhode Islander and URI student Aria Mia Loberti spoke with GoLocal's Kate Nagle on LIVE about her experience being recently turned away by AAA for having her guide dog for the blind, before finally convincing them that they had to comply take her under federal law. "I did not expect this to happen from AAA -- but I always expected something would happen," said Loberti.
