Lifestyle | Ri Dem Announces the Start of Mosquito Testing Across the State
The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management announced the first batch of mosquitoes trapped and tested this season for West Nile Virus and Eastern Equine Encephalitis are negative. Starting in June every year and as part of disease monitor efforts in Rhode Island, DEM traps mosquitoes for testing by the Rhode Island Department of Health.
