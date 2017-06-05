Governor to appeal for secret records...

Governor to appeal for secret records in videogame firm case

Thursday Jun 8

Rhode Island's governor says she's going to appeal to the state Supreme Court to release secret grand jury records from the investigation into the state's failed $75 million deal with the video game company started by former Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling. Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo on Thursday said she would appeal a judge's decision last month denying her request to release the records.

Chicago, IL

