Governor to appeal for secret records in videogame firm case
Rhode Island's governor says she's going to appeal to the state Supreme Court to release secret grand jury records from the investigation into the state's failed $75 million deal with the video game company started by former Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling. Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo on Thursday said she would appeal a judge's decision last month denying her request to release the records.
