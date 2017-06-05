GOP chairman criticizes legislature's...

GOP chairman criticizes legislature's proposed budget

Monday Jun 5

The chairman of Rhode Island's Republican Party says the state's Democratic House Speaker is "clueless" for saying he didn't know anything about a proposal to boost the legislature's budget. Speaker Nicholas Mattiello told WPRI-TV he doesn't micromanage the General Assembly when asked about the proposal that would put funding 17 percent higher than two years ago.

