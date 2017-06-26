DMV to require reservations at some b...

DMV to require reservations at some branches

Rhode Islanders who want to do in-person business with the state Division of Motor Vehicles are being asked to make reservations while the agency transitions to its long-delayed new computer system. All customers seeking to conduct transactions at certain branches from must first secure a reservation through the DMV website's customer reservations portal.

