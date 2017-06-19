Chic-a-Peas Recalls Baked Country Chickpeas

The Rhode Island Department of Health is advising consumers that Chic-a-Peas is recalling a limited number of Chic-a-Peas Baked Crunchy Chickpeas in two-ounce packages because the product may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. This product was sold to distributors in New York and New Jersey and through online sales.

