Business | Burrillville Says $1 Million Needed to Fight Invenergy,...
The Town of Burrillville says that $1 million is needed to fight the Invenergy power plant and that they will use Invenergy's own money to fight it. "We knew that Invenergy with its deep pockets was going to unleash a political and public propaganda campaign designed to win EFSB approval.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
Add your comments below
Rhode Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Health | Weiss: AARP Scorecard - Taking a Close...
|Wed
|vburke
|1
|sarah beth zink (Dec '16)
|Jun 9
|Bob
|8
|St. Patrick's Day Party
|Apr '17
|Blah
|3
|Cory Freeman physical therapist AIDS and steroi...
|Apr '17
|Wondering
|1
|Here's why lawmakers in 17 states are working t...
|Feb '17
|noobieR
|1
|Politics | Nardolillo Questions Raimondo's Free...
|Jan '17
|Fred Vanley
|1
|Democrats think Trump won on economic issues - ...
|Dec '16
|The Real Donald T...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Rhode Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC