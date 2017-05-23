Wagner assess, starts to shake up school scene
After nearly two years of listening to Rhode Islanders and learning the ropes, Commissioner of Education Ken Wagner is changing the game and among other changes, issuing an open challenge to CCRI.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Warwickonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rhode Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|St. Patrick's Day Party
|Apr '17
|Blah
|3
|Cory Freeman physical therapist AIDS and steroi...
|Apr '17
|Wondering
|1
|Here's why lawmakers in 17 states are working t...
|Feb '17
|noobieR
|1
|Politics | Nardolillo Questions Raimondo's Free...
|Jan '17
|Fred Vanley
|1
|sarah beth zink
|Jan '17
|know her
|5
|Democrats think Trump won on economic issues - ...
|Dec '16
|The Real Donald T...
|2
|Horror hills (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rhode Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC