Victims in fatal accident identified as Rhode Islanders

Three people died Wednesday and nine were injured on Wednesday when an SUV being shown to prospective buyers suddenly accelerated, striking several people and crashing through a wall at the LynnWay Auto Auction. The Middlesex District Attorney and Billerica police said Thursday that 48-year-old Brenda Lopez and 49-year-old Pantaleon Santos, both of Rhode Island, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.