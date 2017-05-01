Utilities readying bids for coastal Massachusetts wind farm
This is the year when offshore wind in Massachusetts goes from a lobby to a full-blown industry, and New Bedford is ready to play a key role. By the end of June, three companies - two based in Denmark and one in Rhode Island - are expected to get their hands on bid requirements for the state's first ocean wind farm.
