The March of Dimes Celebrates RI for Reductions in Preterm Birth Rate

The March of Dimes presented Rhode Island with its Virginia Apgar Prematurity Campaign Leadership Award at a ceremony this morning for the state's dramatic reduction in the rate of preterm births, a health issue closely tied to brain, lung, hearing, and vision issues in newborns. Rhode Island's preterm birth rate fell from 9.6% in 2010 to 8.6% in 2015, a 10% drop.

