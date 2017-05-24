State's reduced beach parking fees continue for residents
The state Department of Environmental Management says reduced parking fees remain in effect at state facilities as beach season kicks off this month. The department says residents will again pay $6 for weekdays, $7 for weekends and holidays and $30 for the season this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.
Add your comments below
Rhode Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|St. Patrick's Day Party
|Apr 17
|Blah
|3
|Cory Freeman physical therapist AIDS and steroi...
|Apr '17
|Wondering
|1
|Here's why lawmakers in 17 states are working t...
|Feb '17
|noobieR
|1
|Politics | Nardolillo Questions Raimondo's Free...
|Jan '17
|Fred Vanley
|1
|sarah beth zink
|Jan '17
|know her
|5
|Democrats think Trump won on economic issues - ...
|Dec '16
|The Real Donald T...
|3
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rhode Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC