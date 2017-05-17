Rhode Islanders Urged To Take Precautions to Protect Against Lyme Disease
With warmer weather and longer days now in Rhode Island, the Rhode Island Department of Health and the Department of Environmental Management urge everyone to take precautions to protect against Lyme disease when heading outdoors. "Our comprehensive approach to Lyme disease in Rhode Island entails getting prevention messaging throughout the state, with a focus on those communities that are most affected by Lyme, while also working to ensure that everyone who is experiencing the symptoms of Lyme disease gets thorough, quality care," said Director of Health Nicole Alexander-Scott, MD, MPH.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rhode Island Department of Health News.
Add your comments below
Rhode Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|St. Patrick's Day Party
|Apr 17
|Blah
|3
|Cory Freeman physical therapist AIDS and steroi...
|Apr '17
|Wondering
|1
|Here's why lawmakers in 17 states are working t...
|Feb '17
|noobieR
|1
|Politics | Nardolillo Questions Raimondo's Free...
|Jan '17
|Fred Vanley
|1
|sarah beth zink
|Jan '17
|know her
|5
|Democrats think Trump won on economic issues - ...
|Dec '16
|The Real Donald T...
|3
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rhode Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC