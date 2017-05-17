Rhode Islanders Urged To Take Precaut...

Rhode Islanders Urged To Take Precautions to Protect Against Lyme Disease

18 hrs ago

With warmer weather and longer days now in Rhode Island, the Rhode Island Department of Health and the Department of Environmental Management urge everyone to take precautions to protect against Lyme disease when heading outdoors. "Our comprehensive approach to Lyme disease in Rhode Island entails getting prevention messaging throughout the state, with a focus on those communities that are most affected by Lyme, while also working to ensure that everyone who is experiencing the symptoms of Lyme disease gets thorough, quality care," said Director of Health Nicole Alexander-Scott, MD, MPH.

