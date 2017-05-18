Rhode Island Resource Recovery unveil...

Rhode Island Resource Recovery unveils updated website

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 15 Read more: Recycling Today

Rhode Island Resource Recovery Corp., Johnston, Rhode Island, has launched a new, redesigned version of its website, www.rirrc.org , which it says features a modern and simplified design, easier navigation and mobile optimization for easy viewing on any device. "We are thrilled to introduce our newly designed website," says Krystal Noiseux, education and outreach manager at Resource Recovery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Recycling Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rhode Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
St. Patrick's Day Party Apr '17 Blah 3
Cory Freeman physical therapist AIDS and steroi... Apr '17 Wondering 1
News Here's why lawmakers in 17 states are working t... Feb '17 noobieR 1
News Politics | Nardolillo Questions Raimondo's Free... Jan '17 Fred Vanley 1
sarah beth zink Jan '17 know her 5
News Democrats think Trump won on economic issues - ... Dec '16 The Real Donald T... 3
Horror hills Nov '16 Someone 1
See all Rhode Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rhode Island Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Microsoft
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,256 • Total comments across all topics: 281,127,013

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC