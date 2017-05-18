Rhode Island Resource Recovery unveils updated website
Rhode Island Resource Recovery Corp., Johnston, Rhode Island, has launched a new, redesigned version of its website, www.rirrc.org , which it says features a modern and simplified design, easier navigation and mobile optimization for easy viewing on any device. "We are thrilled to introduce our newly designed website," says Krystal Noiseux, education and outreach manager at Resource Recovery.
