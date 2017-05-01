Rhode Island casino operator marks st...

Rhode Island casino operator marks start of hotel project in Lincoln

Read more: The Day

Twin River Casino officials broke ground today on a $25 million expansion that will add a 135-room hotel and spa to the Lincoln, R.I., facility. The new hotel is scheduled to open in June 2018.

