Rhode Island casino operator marks start of hotel project in Lincoln
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Twin River Casino officials broke ground today on a $25 million expansion that will add a 135-room hotel and spa to the Lincoln, R.I., facility. The new hotel is scheduled to open in June 2018.
Rhode Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|St. Patrick's Day Party
|Apr 17
|Blah
|3
|Cory Freeman physical therapist AIDS and steroi...
|Apr 2
|Wondering
|1
|Here's why lawmakers in 17 states are working t...
|Feb '17
|noobieR
|1
|Politics | Nardolillo Questions Raimondo's Free...
|Jan '17
|Fred Vanley
|1
|sarah beth zink
|Jan '17
|know her
|5
|Democrats think Trump won on economic issues - ...
|Dec '16
|The Real Donald T...
|3
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
