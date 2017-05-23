Paiva Weed can't lobby General Assembly for 1 year
The former leader of the Rhode Island Senate will have to wait a year before lobbying her former colleagues in the General Assembly. The state Ethics Commission on Tuesday voted to approve an opinion advising former Senate President Teresa Paiva Weed that she's subject to the state's revolving-door restrictions.
