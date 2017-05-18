News | Ri Aclu Says Dept. of Human Services "Has Shown No...
The Rhode Island ACLU is claiming that the Department of Human Services has shown no improvement in April regarding the timely processing of SNAP applications. The claims follow a new report sent by DHS to the ACLU of RI and the National Center for Law and Economic Justice.
