New Study Shows Rhode Islanders' Vulnerability in Hot Weather;...
A study published today in the journal Environmental Research provides new, local details on the health effects of hot weather on Rhode Islanders and has prompted the National Weather Service Northeast Region to update its heat advisory policy. According to study authors, including Julia Gold, the Manager of the Rhode Island Department of Health 's Climate Change and Health Program, hospital emergency department visits and deaths from all causes in Rhode Island, Maine, and New Hampshire increased by 7.5% and 5.1% respectively on days when the heat index reached 95 degrees, as compared to days with a maximum heat index of 75 degrees.
