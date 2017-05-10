New England Boatworks becomes Rhode I...

New England Boatworks becomes Rhode Island's largest Clean Marina

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 10 Read more: Boating Industry

New England Boatworks was officially named Rhode Island's largest Clean Marina in a ceremony held on May 5 at the company's Portsmouth facility. U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, Volvo Ocean Race Skipper Charlie Enright, R.I. Department of Environmental Management Director Janet Coit, and other community leaders joined the ceremony to applaud the company's achievements and talk about further steps NEB is taking as an environmental steward.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boating Industry.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rhode Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
St. Patrick's Day Party Apr 17 Blah 3
Cory Freeman physical therapist AIDS and steroi... Apr '17 Wondering 1
News Here's why lawmakers in 17 states are working t... Feb '17 noobieR 1
News Politics | Nardolillo Questions Raimondo's Free... Jan '17 Fred Vanley 1
sarah beth zink Jan '17 know her 5
News Democrats think Trump won on economic issues - ... Dec '16 The Real Donald T... 3
Horror hills Nov '16 Someone 1
See all Rhode Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rhode Island Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Ebola
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,837 • Total comments across all topics: 280,978,977

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC