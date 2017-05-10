New England Boatworks becomes Rhode Island's largest Clean Marina
New England Boatworks was officially named Rhode Island's largest Clean Marina in a ceremony held on May 5 at the company's Portsmouth facility. U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, Volvo Ocean Race Skipper Charlie Enright, R.I. Department of Environmental Management Director Janet Coit, and other community leaders joined the ceremony to applaud the company's achievements and talk about further steps NEB is taking as an environmental steward.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boating Industry.
Add your comments below
Rhode Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|St. Patrick's Day Party
|Apr 17
|Blah
|3
|Cory Freeman physical therapist AIDS and steroi...
|Apr '17
|Wondering
|1
|Here's why lawmakers in 17 states are working t...
|Feb '17
|noobieR
|1
|Politics | Nardolillo Questions Raimondo's Free...
|Jan '17
|Fred Vanley
|1
|sarah beth zink
|Jan '17
|know her
|5
|Democrats think Trump won on economic issues - ...
|Dec '16
|The Real Donald T...
|3
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rhode Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC