New Data Link Policies that Restrict Tobacco Sales to Lower Rates of Youth Tobacco Use in Providence

Fewer teenagers report using e-cigarettes and flavored tobacco products in Providence than in other cities following Providence's 2013 implementation of strict policies that restrict tobacco sales, according to new data released today by the Rhode Island Department of Health . Since July 2013 local tobacco retail licenses have been required in Providence, and the city has restricted the sale of flavored tobacco in retail convenience stores such as gas stations, food markets, and pharmacies.

