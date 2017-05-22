Memorial park dedicated to victims of Station Nightclub Fire
After years of planning, fundraising and construction, a permanent memorial to the victims of the Station Nightclub Fire is now open to the public. In a ceremony Sunday afternoon, the memorial park was formally dedicated to the 100 people who lost their lives as a result of the fire on Feb. 20, 2003.
