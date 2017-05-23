Medical marijuana patient wins employment discrimination suit in Rhode Island
A Rhode Island fabrics company violated the state's medical marijuana law when it refused to hire a card-carrying patient who couldn't pass a drug test, a state Superior Court judge ruled Tuesday. Christine Callaghan sued Darlington Fabrics Corp. for compensatory and punitive damages in 2014 after the company said her medical marijuana usage precluded it from offering her a paid internship position while she pursued a master's degree at the University of Rhode Island.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Rhode Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|St. Patrick's Day Party
|Apr '17
|Blah
|3
|Cory Freeman physical therapist AIDS and steroi...
|Apr '17
|Wondering
|1
|Here's why lawmakers in 17 states are working t...
|Feb '17
|noobieR
|1
|Politics | Nardolillo Questions Raimondo's Free...
|Jan '17
|Fred Vanley
|1
|sarah beth zink
|Jan '17
|know her
|5
|Democrats think Trump won on economic issues - ...
|Dec '16
|The Real Donald T...
|2
|Horror hills (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rhode Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC