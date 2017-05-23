Medical marijuana patient wins employment discrimination suit in Rhode Island

A Rhode Island fabrics company violated the state's medical marijuana law when it refused to hire a card-carrying patient who couldn't pass a drug test, a state Superior Court judge ruled Tuesday. Christine Callaghan sued Darlington Fabrics Corp. for compensatory and punitive damages in 2014 after the company said her medical marijuana usage precluded it from offering her a paid internship position while she pursued a master's degree at the University of Rhode Island.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.