Live Videos | "Tolls Are Going to Fail" - RI...
RI Trucking Association President Chris Maxwell predicted that truck tolls, once implemented later this year, will fail -- because, in his opinion, of the track record of the Raimondo Administration. "We feel that not many of the Governor's policies have been successful.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rhode Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|St. Patrick's Day Party
|Apr 17
|Blah
|3
|Cory Freeman physical therapist AIDS and steroi...
|Apr '17
|Wondering
|1
|Here's why lawmakers in 17 states are working t...
|Feb '17
|noobieR
|1
|Politics | Nardolillo Questions Raimondo's Free...
|Jan '17
|Fred Vanley
|1
|sarah beth zink
|Jan '17
|know her
|5
|Democrats think Trump won on economic issues - ...
|Dec '16
|The Real Donald T...
|3
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rhode Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC