Live Videos | Former MA Official Warn...

Live Videos | Former MA Official Warns RI About Switch from PARCC to MCAS

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Go Local

A former Massachusetts education official warned Rhode Islanders that the switch from PARCC testing to MCAS raises questions about the lack rigor of the standardized tests - as well as how the policy decision was made. Dr. Sandra Stotsky, who had served as Senior Associate Commissioner in the Massachusetts Department of Education, appeared on GoLocal LIVE on Tuesday and spoke to how Rhode Island's decision to move to the Massachusetts' model was most likely a continuation of PARCC testing in disguise, and that questions of who is doing the grading -- and overseeing "bonus points" -- need to be answered.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rhode Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
St. Patrick's Day Party Apr 17 Blah 3
Cory Freeman physical therapist AIDS and steroi... Apr '17 Wondering 1
News Here's why lawmakers in 17 states are working t... Feb '17 noobieR 1
News Politics | Nardolillo Questions Raimondo's Free... Jan '17 Fred Vanley 1
sarah beth zink Jan '17 know her 5
News Democrats think Trump won on economic issues - ... Dec '16 The Real Donald T... 3
Horror hills Nov '16 Someone 1
See all Rhode Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rhode Island Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,044 • Total comments across all topics: 280,774,760

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC