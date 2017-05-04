Live Videos | Former MA Official Warns RI About Switch from PARCC to MCAS

A former Massachusetts education official warned Rhode Islanders that the switch from PARCC testing to MCAS raises questions about the lack rigor of the standardized tests - as well as how the policy decision was made. Dr. Sandra Stotsky, who had served as Senior Associate Commissioner in the Massachusetts Department of Education, appeared on GoLocal LIVE on Tuesday and spoke to how Rhode Island's decision to move to the Massachusetts' model was most likely a continuation of PARCC testing in disguise, and that questions of who is doing the grading -- and overseeing "bonus points" -- need to be answered.

