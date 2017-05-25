Lifestyle | Record Number of Junior S...

Lifestyle | Record Number of Junior Scientists Convene to Showcase Year-Long Work in RI

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 19 Read more: Go Local

More than 700 elementary school students, teachers, and guests from twelve Rhode Island schools will gather at Goddard Park in Warwick for an environmental education conference to culminate the Narragansett Bay Commission's Watershed Explorers program. The event will be held on Friday, May 19, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The NBC Watershed Explorers program is an award-winning hands-on water quality monitoring program that educates students and teachers in and out of the classroom about the health of their local watershed areas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rhode Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
St. Patrick's Day Party Apr '17 Blah 3
Cory Freeman physical therapist AIDS and steroi... Apr '17 Wondering 1
News Here's why lawmakers in 17 states are working t... Feb '17 noobieR 1
News Politics | Nardolillo Questions Raimondo's Free... Jan '17 Fred Vanley 1
sarah beth zink Jan '17 know her 5
News Democrats think Trump won on economic issues - ... Dec '16 The Real Donald T... 2
Horror hills (Nov '16) Nov '16 Someone 1
See all Rhode Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rhode Island Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,633 • Total comments across all topics: 281,301,827

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC