Lifestyle | Record Number of Junior Scientists Convene to Showcase Year-Long Work in RI
More than 700 elementary school students, teachers, and guests from twelve Rhode Island schools will gather at Goddard Park in Warwick for an environmental education conference to culminate the Narragansett Bay Commission's Watershed Explorers program. The event will be held on Friday, May 19, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The NBC Watershed Explorers program is an award-winning hands-on water quality monitoring program that educates students and teachers in and out of the classroom about the health of their local watershed areas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
Add your comments below
Rhode Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|St. Patrick's Day Party
|Apr '17
|Blah
|3
|Cory Freeman physical therapist AIDS and steroi...
|Apr '17
|Wondering
|1
|Here's why lawmakers in 17 states are working t...
|Feb '17
|noobieR
|1
|Politics | Nardolillo Questions Raimondo's Free...
|Jan '17
|Fred Vanley
|1
|sarah beth zink
|Jan '17
|know her
|5
|Democrats think Trump won on economic issues - ...
|Dec '16
|The Real Donald T...
|2
|Horror hills (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rhode Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC