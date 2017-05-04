Health | NEW: Dave's Marketplace Recalls Frozen Tuna Steaks
Dave's Marketplace is recalling 10oz Frozen Tuna King steaks sold at the retailer on or after March 23, 2017. The steaks are being recalled as a result of elevated histamine levels that were detected during routine surveillance sampling at Rhode Island Department of Health's State Health Laboratories.
